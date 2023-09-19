Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has tabled a motion to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) with a new body that will take up its functions.

This follows the cabinet’s approval to scrap the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The Social Health Insurance Bill 2023, proposes the formation of the Social Health Authority which will manage all the three funds created to streamline public health insurance.

These funds include the Primary Healthcare Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund, and Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund all of which will be managed by the proposed Authority.

All Kenyan households and residents will be required to register with the Authority, akin to NHIF. Monthly payments will be made to the body, with employers also making contributions.

Just like NHIF, the body will have a board with members drawn from the ministry, professional associations, and unions.

The new Bill has scrapped board membership for the Federation of Kenyan Employers (FKE) and instead a representative from the association of the informal sector, popularly known as jua kali.

The Authority will have 12 members including the chief executive as an ex-officio member.

To ensure a smooth transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority, NHIF will be given one year after the Bill passes to wind up.

Further after the successful transition, all actions, suits, or legal proceedings pending by or against the government for and on behalf of NHIF will be carried on or prosecuted by or against the Authority.

Also, on the day the Authority takes over, NHIF will not provide enhanced benefits schemes and packages.

NHIF employees will be absorbed into the new authority.

The Kenyan DAILY POST