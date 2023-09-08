Friday, September 8, 2023 – Beleaguered Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda is not going down without a fight.

This is after he filed a petition challenging the decision by Raila Odinga’s ODM to expel him.

Ojienda was among four Members of Parliament expelled for associating with President William Ruto.

Others are Phelix Odiwuor ‘Jalang’o’ (Lang’ata), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo),

Through his lawyers, Prof Tom Ojienda, and Advocates, the Kisumu legislator filed a petition seeking ODM to provide documentation of the proceedings prior to his expulsion.

In the letter dated September 7, Ojienda clarified that he was yet to receive an official notice from the party hierarchy confirming his ouster.

“Despite this being an extremely adverse decision against our client, you are yet to personally serve him with any communication regarding his expulsion.”

“In the light of the above, we are writing to request for immediate production of proceedings and documents relating to the expulsion,” read part of the statement.

Further, the lawyer wants ODM to be compelled to release the recommendations made by the disciplinary tribunal on the decision of his fate.

The first-term senator also wants the party to release full minutes of the meeting held prior to its unanimous decision to expel him.

Ojienda noted that he learned of his fate through an ODM press briefing, in which nominated MP John Mbadi announced the party’s decision.

During the press briefing, Mbadi also announced that MPs Mark Nyamita of (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo) should write an apology to the party and additionally pay Ksh1 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST