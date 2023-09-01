Friday, September 1, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has announced that he has started a long journey of wiping out corruption and cartels in Nyayo House.

Speaking on Thursday when he made an impromptu tour of the immigration offices, Kindiki said the offices will be restricted to members of staff and service-seekers with the necessary documents.

The tough-talking CS further disclosed that the crackdown on cartels extorting applicants for passports had been initiated.

“The crackdown on cartels extorting applicants of passports and other vital citizenship documents at the immigration department is on, and all those involved in the criminal acts will be arrested and prosecuted per the law.

“No person will be allowed to hang around Nyayo House, and being a facility processing vital security documents, access will only be granted to applicants with the necessary documents and staff members,” Kindiki said in a statement.

