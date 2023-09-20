Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – There was a dramatic altercation in Utawala after an intoxicated woman destroyed a motorist’s car over claims that he had hit her brother.

She smashed the windscreen while breathing fire and alleged that the motorist was drunk when he allegedly knocked down her brother.

The motorist was forced to run for his dear life after the lady turned violent.

Members of the public intervened and turned against the lady for destroying the vehicle.

They argued that she was also intoxicated and questioned why she was taking the law into her own hands instead of reporting the accident to the police.

She was almost beaten up by the angry members of the public after a confrontation ensued.

She was subdued and bundled into the damaged vehicle, which was later driven to a police station.

It is not clear what transpired later at the station.

Watch the video of the incident.

