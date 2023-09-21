Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after violating the terms of his probation by posting clips on social media that appeared to threaten Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

In a court order filed Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Central District of California, Petty was ordered to undertake home monitoring after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

The specific individual mentioned in the order is rapper Offset, and the clips relate to a series of messages Petty aimed at the rapper that appeared on social media on Sept. 16.

In the video that went viral on social media on Sept. 16, Petty and some of his entourage are seen outside a New York City hotel where Offset was reportedly residing. In the clip, among various threatening comments, Petty says, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral pussy!

In a video posted to Offset’s social media, the rapper brushed off the threats.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset said and implied that Petty was broke.

Recall that Petty was sentenced to three years probation in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020. In 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl and spent four years in prison in New York.