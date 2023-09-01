Friday, September 1, 2023 – The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Board Chairperson Michael Kamau has ‘contradicted’ President William Ruto, saying NHIF is not going anywhere.

This is after Ruto and his Cabinet split NHIF into three as he seeks to fully implement the Universal Health Care (UHC).

Speaking to the media yesterday, Kamau maintained that the new changes to split the Fund into three were informed by the government’s plan to successfully implement UHC but not to do away with NHIF.

According to Kamau, the government was not doing away with NHIF but building systems to address the challenges that were facing the Fund.

In the new proposals by Ruto’s Cabinet, NHIF will be split into the Primary Healthcare Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund, and Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

Kamau explained that the new proposals ratified by the Cabinet on Tuesday will see contributions to the Social Insurance Fund mandatory for all Kenyans.

He indicated that in the current NHIF model, Kenyans only voluntarily contributed to the fund, a move that has seen many Kenyans missing out on insurance coverage.

The chairperson also expressed that the high cost of treating chronic diseases also informed the move by Ruto’s cabinet to give a nod to the changes.

Kamau detailed that various bills proposing the changes would be made public in due course, adding that they were currently in the hands of Health CS Susan Nakhumicha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST