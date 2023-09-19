Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has once again ditched Kenya Kwanza Alliance and went back to Azimio One Kenya alliance, accusing President William Ruto’s government of being insensitive to Kenyans.

Through his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Ngunjiri said he no longer supports a government that is working hard to make the lives of common mwananchi difficult.

“As a Leader, I cannot support a government that is working towards making things more difficult for Mwananchi. It is almost a year since Ruto took over power but his associates are still asking for more time for the government to deliver its promises,” Ngunjiri stated.

A few months ago, Ngunjiri met with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alongside other leaders from the larger Mount Kenya region and endorsed Ruto’s regime.

Wambugu’s comments come days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the price of fuel to a record high with the price of super petrol retailing at Sh 211, Diesel at Sh 200, and Kerosene Sh 202 in Nairobi.

