Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – NFL and Las Vegas Raiders, Chandler Jones has claimed he was taken against his will to a mental health hospital by the Vegas fire department last week.

In an alarming social media post on Monday night, Jones said he had been injected against his will and forced to sleep on the floor.

It comes a week after Jones went on a disturbing social media rant accusing Raiders owner Mark Davis of protecting the identity of a man he claims molested his goddaughter.

Jones, who is the younger brother of UFC champion Jon, later said that he had been hacked.

In a post on X, captioned ‘First day out but I’m still aligned’, Jones wrote: ‘First day out, if my fans and friends were wondering, I was taken in by the Las Vegas fire department last week against my will.

‘I was injected with I don’t know what. They say it was a court hold and the Las Vegas police put me on it. I hadn’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online.

‘I answered my front door and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to. I had no cell phone or no communication. I was taken to Southern Hills hospital and then transferred to Seven Hills where they tried to force me to take meds and injections.

‘I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails. I was just trying to figure out why I’m not allowed in the building still and why do I have to continue to watch my brothers suffer every Sunday. But no answer.

‘This place is NOT a place for high-profile athletes. My first night I slept on the floor and was not offered a bed.

‘My brothers had to bring me decent meals to eat and clothes. My dad comes and reads me bible verses. Every day that I miss is one million dollars. I’m still confused on what I did wrong. I’m still here. I’m very sane.

‘I workout in my room every day. Even down the hallway at 3am if you ask the staff here.

‘All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m too strong of a person to be mentally broken. For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!’.

Jones also shared a picture of a document, with a sub-heading titled ‘patient rights’ that had lines highlighted such as ‘you have the right to refuse treatment and medication’, ‘you have the right to be treated in the least restrictive environment’ and ‘the right to receive an explanation of treatment goals, methods’.

The Raiders put Jones, who plays as a defensive end, on the non-football illness list last week, ruling him out for the team indefinitely.

‘It’s a personal situation and a private matter,’ Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said at the time. ‘We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.’