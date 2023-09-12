Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – A wealthy Ugandan businessman identified as Habib Nsikonnene wedded his seven wives over the weekend.

It is reported that two of them are biological sisters.

The wedding ceremony was held at Bugereka village, in Mukono district on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The colourful ceremony started at 8 am when the brides were taken to local salons for styling.

They were then ferried to the wedding venue in custom vans with specialized plates bearing the names of each of the bride.

In his speech, the businessman commended his wives for being loyal to him, saying, “My wives harbour no jealousy amongst themselves.

“I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family. I am still a young man and in the near future, God willing, I cannot say this is the end of it.”

The businessman’s father noted that polygamy has been the practice in their family, adding that his grandfather had six wives who were separated by curtains in a single house.

“My own late father had 5 wives and I myself have four wives who live in one house,” he said.

After exchanging the vows, the businessman and his seven wives held a big procession led by boda boda riders before arriving at their home at 6 pm in the evening.

It was also reported that Nsikonnene bought brand-new cars as gifts for each of his wives.

The cars were labelled with their own names.

See photos of the wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.