Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has clarified whether there is bad blood between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his outspoken nature.

Some media reports claim that Nyoro, who has a brilliant political career, is not seeing eye to eye with Gachagua over political supremacy in the Mt Kenya region.

But in an interview with K24 TV on Monday, Nyoro dismissed the claims and said there is no cold war between him and Gachagua

“There is neither a cold war nor a hot war. We are working very coherently as a government.

“Our leader is President William Ruto deputised by our other boss who is our Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“We are a very cohesive government, every other person is doing their job and we are working very closely with all the leaders,” Nyoro said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.