Sunday, September 10, 2023 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson has filed documents to take over care for his 17-year-old brother Amari Thompson.

The basketball player, 32, requested the courts make his guardianship official, nine months after their mother Andrea died, TMZ reported.

Tristan’s brother is unable to care for himself due to several medical diagnoses including epilepsy.

Amari will also get $103,475 because of Andrea’s passing, and Tristan as guardian can protect his assets, per the outlet.

Their father Trevor is absent from their lives so Tristan is the only person in the family who can provide care.

Their mother Andrea passed away in early January from a heart attack at just 53 years of age.

Andrea was the sole caretaker for Amari, and when she died in January, Armani was put into Tristan’s care, which meant moving him to Los Angeles, where Tristan lives.