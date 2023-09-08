Friday, September 8, 2023 – NBA star, LeBron James has been spotted in Saudi Arabia amid rumours that he’s set to receive a $1billion contract offer from a basketball team there.

The 38-year-old Lakers star shared a selfie taken by Bader bin Farhan Alsaud the Kingdom’s minister of culture on his Instagram story on Thursday September 7, along with the caption: ‘Love my brother!!! Until next.’

James’ agent Maverick Carter and two other individuals were also included in the group picture.

This comes weeks after he made a joke that he’d potentially play there in the future.

The reason why the four-time NBA champion was in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, this week is unclear although an online report claims that James was invited to attend a friendly match at AZM Academy.

James has two years left on his $99million contract with the Lakers, including a player option for the 2024-25 season.

