Friday, September 8, 2023 – NBA star, LeBron James has been spotted in Saudi Arabia amid rumours that he’s set to receive a $1billion contract offer from a basketball team there.
The 38-year-old Lakers star shared a selfie taken by Bader bin Farhan Alsaud the Kingdom’s minister of culture on his Instagram story on Thursday September 7, along with the caption: ‘Love my brother!!! Until next.’
James’ agent Maverick Carter and two other individuals were also included in the group picture.
This comes weeks after he made a joke that he’d potentially play there in the future.
The reason why the four-time NBA champion was in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, this week is unclear although an online report claims that James was invited to attend a friendly match at AZM Academy.
James has two years left on his $99million contract with the Lakers, including a player option for the 2024-25 season.
