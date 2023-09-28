Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Napoli coach, Rudi Garcia, has insisted star striker Victor Osimhen ‘loves the jersey’ and is committed to the club, despite his souring relationship with the Serie A champions over controversial TikTok videos from the club.

Osimhen played and scored Napoli’s second goal in their 4-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday, September 27.

The striker ended his four-game wait for a goal but made the decision not to celebrate, in apparent anger over the controversial TikTok videos.

Napoli’s social media accounts sparked controversy after posting videos on their TikTok account mocking Osimhen, leading to his agent threatening to take legal action.

Garcia admitted pre-match that the posts had made the build-up to the game ‘awkward’.

The Frenchman insisted after Napoli’s victory that Osimhen is fully committed to the Italian champions, despite the forward removing nearly all posts of him wearing the club’s shirt on Instagram.

Garcia also played down reports of a falling out with Osimhen, despite the striker’s touchline outburst after he was substituted in a goalless draw against Bologna on Sunday.

‘I can assure you that Victor loves this jersey,’ Garcia said, as per Football Italia. ‘He is invested 100 per cent in our project.

‘I have a very good relationship with Victor. I am happy for him because he scored tonight.

‘After the match in Bologna, we were all frustrated, angry, Victor in particular, because he missed the penalty. On the sporting aspect and on other levels, especially on TikTok, there have been a lot of things to manage in recent days.

‘Over the last two days, there was a bit of trouble with some clumsy behaviour. Nobody wanted to be hurtful, not the TikTok with the video of Victor, nor Victor by taking his photographs down on social media.

‘Nobody intended to hurt anyone, these are instinctive reactions and are understandable. It is his social media account, he can do what he wants with it.’