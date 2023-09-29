Friday, September 29, 2023 – Nandi County residents have attacked their senator Samson Cherargei over his proposal to increase the presidential term limit to seven years.

The residents said the proposal by the senator was not viable for them because the leaders wanted to continue doing their business at their expense.

“Cherargei wants to push the presidential term limit so that they continue doing their business and benefit themselves as we suffer,” said Ian Korir, a Nandi County resident.

Korir further opined that the term limit should be reduced to three years, and if they want to push it to seven, they should show the fruits of their administration.

“The term limit should be reduced to three years so that a better person can come and help Kenyans. It is better to suffer for three years instead of seven. If they want to push it to seven, they should show us what they have done,” he explained.

Another resident, Joshpat Mibei, asked the senator to shun presidential limit extension talks and focus on development and reducing the cost of living.

“We are asking him to avoid talking about extending the presidential term limit. We even want it to drop from the current five years because we are suffering. We have suffered in the government we just elected the other day,” Mibei said.

