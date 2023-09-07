Thursday, 7 September 2023 – A Twitter user has warned motorists to be careful when driving along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway after he lost a friend in a fatal accident near Rift Valley Institute of Science And Technology(RVIST).

He shared a video of the ill-fated vehicle which was written off being towed from the scene of the accident.

Unfortunately, nobody survived the accident that occurred around midnight.

Last month, several fatal accidents occurred in the same area.

Motorists plying the busy highway should be careful, especially during this rainy season.

Watch the video.

