Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Banky W has made it clear that he is not expecting a child outside his marriage.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 25, to share a photo he took with his wife Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

In the caption, he referred to Adesua as his “one and only wifey and baby mama”.

This comes months after it was alleged that he has been unfaithful in his marriage and is expecting a baby with a former label signee.