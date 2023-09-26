Monday, September 25, 2023 – Hulk Hogan, 70, has shared a video from his wedding to Sky Daily, 45.
The wrestling icon married the yoga instructor on Friday night, Sept. 22, in a ceremony in Clearwater, Florida.
He took to Instagram on Sunday to share footage from the intimate ceremony.
“My new life starts now,” he captioned the video.
Sky Daily is a mother of three, while Hulk has two children – Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32 – from his first marriage.
Hulk has been married twice before. His second marriage ended in 2021 in a bitter divorce amid allegations of infidelity and financial disputes.
Below is a video of Hulk getting married for the third time.
