Monday, September 25, 2023 – A lady called Eniola has said she and her husband never cheated on each other during their long-distance relationship.
She disclosed this after an X user said no one is faithful in a long-distance relationship
“My husband and I did long-distance for nearly 10 months. Across continents and time zones.
We got married this July and neither of us cheated. So please, dead that narrative,” she wrote.
