Monday, September 25, 2023 – A lady called Eniola has said she and her husband never cheated on each other during their long-distance relationship.

She disclosed this after an X user said no one is faithful in a long-distance relationship

“My husband and I did long-distance for nearly 10 months. Across continents and time zones.

We got married this July and neither of us cheated. So please, dead that narrative,” she wrote. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleRIGATHI GACHAGUA refuses to greet SAKAJA in front of RUTO – VIDEO
Next article“She treated me like a SEX slave’ – 39 year old Egyptian man reveals reason for ending marriage to 83 year old British pensioner

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply