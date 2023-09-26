Monday, September 25, 2023 – A lady called Eniola has said she and her husband never cheated on each other during their long-distance relationship.

She disclosed this after an X user said no one is faithful in a long-distance relationship

“My husband and I did long-distance for nearly 10 months. Across continents and time zones.

We got married this July and neither of us cheated. So please, dead that narrative,” she wrote.