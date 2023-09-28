Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A well-endowed woman left heads turning after she appeared in public scantily dressed.
She was filmed at an airport lining up to board a flight while rocking a short dress that exposed her naked derriere.
She looked unbothered as her fellow passengers stared at her in disbelief.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>