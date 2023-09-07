Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has urged the five lawmakers who were expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Wednesday to dine and eat because they are going nowhere.

The five lawmakers are Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

ODM‘s National Executive Council (NEC) in a statement said the five were found culpable of what it termed as defying the party position as well as gross misconduct.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Mwaura castigated the ODM move saying they have been doing the same thing without a proper result.

Mwaura recalled that he had been expelled from the Jubilee Party and ODM and none had been successful.

“ODM has been doing the same thing same results. Ojienda, Caroli, Ochanda, Jalang’o & Elisha are going nowhere.

“If both @TheODMparty & @JubileePartyK couldn’t remove me despite degazettement and replacement, it’s an exercise in futility. Soldier on be courageous,” Mwaura wrote on his Twitter page.

