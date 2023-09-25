Monday, September 25, 2023 – Former Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria has revealed the draconian thing that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank are forcing President William Ruto to do that may worsen the cost of living in the country.

Speaking on Saturday, Wa Iria, who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto’s regime, said the IMF and World Bank have ordered Ruto to raise taxes in the country so that the government can be able to pay debts it owes to Bretton Wood institutions.

“Europeans are now demanding for the taxes to go up so that we can pay their debts. International Monetary Fund and World Bank have said that rents in the country must rise,”

“I know the government of Kenya has the ability to lower the taxes but they have been held hostage by IMF and World Bank,” Wa Iria said.

