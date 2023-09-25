Monday, September 25, 2023 – Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria reprimanded Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over what he termed as a lack of civility.

Wa Iria was offended by Kahiga after the latter supposedly snubbed him at the burial of Field Marshal Muthoni Wa Kirima in Tetu, Nyeri County.

Also in attendance were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio La Umoja principals led by Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka among other leaders.

The former governor confronted his one-time colleague for turning a blind eye and failing to recognise him despite seeing him in the midst of the Azimio leaders.

“I want to ask Governor Mutahi Kahiga to shun petty behaviours. He saw me but pretended not to have. He knows me as we were both governors. I have forgiven you but leadership is not made of that,” said Wa Iria.

Kalonzo was in the company of former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, Wa Iria, former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and former Nyeri deputy governor Caroline Karungu.

Other leaders who attended the burial included Trade CS Moses Kuria, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and Laikipia Governor Karie Badilisha among others.

The Field Marshall who played a key role in Kenya’s struggle for independence died on September 5 at the age of 92.

