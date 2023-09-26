Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Former Machakos County Senator, Johnstone Muthama has dismissed a suggestion by Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei for the constitution to be amended and the presidential term limit extended from 5 years to 7 years.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee last week, Cherargei proposed that the constitution be amended to allow President William Ruto to rule for 7 years to complete the projects he started

But Muthama in a social media post on Tuesday, said drafters of the 2010 Constitution didn’t envisage the aspect of extending the presidential term limit.

“Kenyans are comfortable with the current arrangement whereby a President can only serve for a period of a 10-year two-term, therefore, as a country we shouldn’t entertain the idea of tampering with our Constitution based on a person’s opinion,” he added.

The former UDA chairman emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza administration respects the rule of law and the Constitution.

“That is why I stand by President William Ruto and the UDA Party in disassociating with Senator Cherargei’s proposal,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST