Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the magical thing President William Ruto has done in less than a year as President of the Republic of Kenya (PORK).

In a social media post on Wednesday, Mutahi, who last month ditched opposition and joined the ruling coalition, said in less than a year, Ruto has put Kenya on a global map by making Nairobi host the ongoing Africa Climate Summit.

Ngunyi further stated that the climate summit convention was executed smoothly and was well thought out.

The tyranny of numbers theorist further asserted that even former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could not resist the urge to attend the summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“One year after Ruto took over, Kenya is regaining the urge to dominate and Africa Climate Summit 2023 is a testament to this.

“You cannot argue with the smooth execution of this meeting.

“Even Raila could not resist attending. I liked his cheeky entrance. Only Baba can do this, “Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST