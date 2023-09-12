Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – A lady has made a list of what she wants in a husband.
According to the ideal checklist posted on Sunday, September 10, she wants a man who comes from “old money” family, makes new money, willing to have sex daily, doesn’t smoke, drink or womanize, must be an Oxford, Stanford or CU graduate, among other qualities.
See her post below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>