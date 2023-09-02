Saturday, September 2, 2023 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has donated one million shillings to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, raising more questions than answers.

However, KPA clarified that the money was donated towards the boy child program under the office of the spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP).

Speaking during a medical camp organized by OSDP in Mombasa County, KPA General Manager Edward Kamau said the funding will help to rescue the boy child.

“KPA has donated one million shillings towards this noble initiative, which is part of the authority’s cooperate social responsibility of addressing health issues in the society.

“Our contribution may be a drop in the ocean noting the great need to rescue the boy child at the grassroots,” said Kamau.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi appreciated KPA’s contribution saying it will help to bring change to the boy child program.

“Everyone working and volunteering has made this dream and vision of a rehabilitated and empowered boy child easier and bringing it to reality through partnerships and collaborations.

“Thank you, KPA, for the money you have given that will continue to help bring change to our children,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The Second Lady at the same time noted that there is a need to have strong men and fathers in the society.

She urged men who have gone through rehabilitation to go back to school and complete their education.

“We want to have strong men and strong fathers. Post-rehabilitation you can go back and complete your education for those who dropped out, and we shall even look for boats for those who want to get back to fishing,” Pastor Dorcas added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.