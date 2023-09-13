Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Controversial Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge has been the talk of social media after he was accused of misleading fellow singer Dennis Mutara by recruiting into a cult, leading to his current woes.

Blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga claimed Muigai was responsible for Dennis Mutara’s downfall.

The blogger alleged that Mutara’s troubles began when Muigai allegedly introduced him to an alleged cult known as “Gwata Ndai,” of which Muigai is purportedly a senior member.

According to the allegations, Mutara became deeply involved with the cult, leading him to renounce Christianity and eventually abandon his music career.

He fell into a state of depression and turned into an alcoholic after his friends abandoned him.

Muigai has vehemently denied claims that he is responsible for Mutara’s downfall.

“I have known Mutara from the early days of his music career when I even funded his first music video. We have never been enemies, and I have never seen him as an alcoholic,” Muigai said on his YouTube channel.

He further expressed his desire for Mutara’s recovery and offered his prayers for him to overcome whatever challenges he may be facing.

“It would be very unfortunate that I am after Mutaras downfall. I have so many unreleased songs. I swear before you my fans and before God that I do not know Mutara’s problem.

“I am praying for his healing so that one day he can come forward and share his story and where the problem came from,” Muigai said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.