Thursday, September 9, 2023 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he will not fold his party and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement on Thursday, Mudavadi through Kakamega County Minority Leader David Ndakwa said the Kenya Kwanza coalition is made up of many parties, unlike Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

“We are not dissolving the ANC party. Kenya Kwanza is a coalition of parties, and we came together to share ideas as a coalition. We are not like Azimio, which is a single party,” Ndakwa stated.

The minority leader stated that Kenyan politics is still local and that dissolving the ANC party will limit Musalia Mudavadi’s bargaining power in 2027.

“We haven’t reached the point of saying we are dissolving parties. At this moment we want to support President William Ruto until 2032. By 2027, as the Mulembe nation, we should sit down with our respective parties to have bargaining power for another five years,” he added.

Early this month, Ruto through UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, urged Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, to fold their ‘village’ parties and join UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.