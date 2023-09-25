Monday, September 25, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula may not have any choice but to fold ANC and Ford Kenya parties respectively, and join President William Ruto’s UDA.

This is after Ruto, through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, ordered Mudavadi and Wetangula to fold their respective parties and join UDA.

According to Malala, the different parties in Kenya Kwanza are dividing the Luhya nation.

This comes even as Mudavadi and Wetangula have insisted that the Luhya nation stands firmly behind President William Ruto.

However, Malala insists that for the Luhya nation to stand undivided, parties that have roots in the region such as ANC and Ford Kenya must be folded, and all leaders in Western Kenya should join the UDA.

With succession politics raging in the region, for the Luhya nation to position itself to ascend to the presidency after President Ruto’s tenure, Malala says the talk is premature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST