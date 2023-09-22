Friday, September 22, 2023 – A section of leaders from the Mt Kenya region has urged President William Ruto to stop blaming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the ills affecting his government, saying they want the Head of State to deal with national matters without naming the opposition leader.

Speaking on Thursday, the leaders led by former Nyeri councilor’s forum chairperson, David Ndirangu urged the President to relook at the subsidy policies that were used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to caution Kenyans.

The leaders advised Ruto to stop development projects and use the money to subsidize petroleum and other products.

“Government must look into issues afflicting us, we are suffering, it can stop some projects so that monies can be used to subsidize products such as petroleum among others,” Ndirangu said.

The leaders further stated that the government has failed to fulfill the promises it gave during the economic forums which were organised on the campaign trail and accused them of doing the exact opposite of what it promised on the campaign trail.

“With all the economic forums that they invited us during the campaigns on how to improve the transport industry, the government is doing the opposite of what made us vote for them,” he said.

Since his election last year, Ruto has done nothing tangible except gobble taxpayers’ money with useless foreign trips.

