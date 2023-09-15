Friday, September 15, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has said there is nothing the government can do to reduce the high prices of fuel.

Commenting on Twitter on Friday hours after the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced new fuel prices, Kuria urged Kenyans to tighten their belts since global fuel prices are on an upward trajectory.

“Global crude prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by KSh 10 every month till February,” Kuria stated.

Kuria’s comments came after EPRA released the fuel prices for the period between September 15 to October 14.

EPRA increased the cost of Super Petrol to Sh211.64, Diesel to Sh200.99, and Kerosene to Sh202.61 per litre in Nairobi.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per litre & Kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per litre,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo announced.

EPRA explained that the cost increased due to the spike in the total landed cost of petroleum products.

