Friday, September 22, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has recounted how a group of police officers descended on him, compelling a gathering of prominent individuals, featuring politicians and celebrities, including himself, to hide in a cactus plantation at former opposition leader Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s home.

Speaking during the launch of an Industrial Park in Siaya County yesterday, Kuria recounted that former President Daniel Arap Moi had slapped a curfew on the opposition politician’s home, ordering that no event or ceremony should be held at the residence beyond 6 p.m

However, together with community leaders, Jaramogi’s family defiantly organized a disco matanga, against the former regime’s wishes and orders.

“We returned to Kang’oo Ka’Jaramogi one year later to celebrate his life, but former President Daniel Arap Moi’s administration did not want us to mark the anniversary.

“Former President Moi had assured us that there was not going to be any live music, something that we did not agree with,” the Cabinet Secretary narrated.

According to Kuria, Jaramogi was one of the most instrumental persons in his life, having saved him from possible expulsion while he was studying at the University of Nairobi (UoN).

Kuria ignored the local administration’s warning and stayed put to enjoy the night music in honour of Jaramogi whom he referred to as a mentor and a father.

“When I remember the journey that Governor James Orengo, Senator Oburu Odinga and I had some 29 years ago, in 1994, I’m glad that we are here.

“On January 20, 1994, we were here to bury Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the man who instructed former Homa Bay Senator Gerald Otieno Kajwang to represent me in court, to which, I got an injunction that stopped me from being expelled from the University of Nairobi,” Kuria stated.

Kuria recounted how a contingent of police officers raided the home as the celebrants gathered to listen to a local musician who had barely started performing.

What followed was a beating of the people who had started dancing at the compound. The police officers also chased after Kuria and Oburu, Raila’s elder brother.

