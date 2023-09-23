Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria is going nowhere despite a section of Kenyans asking for his sacking from the cabinet.

Speaking in Nyeri county when he graced the burial of Field Marshal Muthoni Wa Kirima on Friday, Gachagua, who is currently Mt Kenya region political kingpin, said President William Ruto has no plan of sacking Moses Kuria despite mocking Kenyans last week after Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority(EPRA) increased prices of fuel to a record high.

Gachagua said Kuria is performing his duties as assigned by the President and he cannot sack him.

“Moses Kuria is our son. I have heard some people asking the president to sack him.

“Where do they want him to go? For what reason? Kuria sent statements, and I saw they were a bit overboard, but I asked him to calm down.

“As a Mt Kenya leader, I can’t allow Kuria to be troubled?” Gachagua said.

