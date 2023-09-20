Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has apologised to Kenyans over insensitive statements he made over the increase of fuel prices in the country.

Kuria has been the talk of the town after he told Kenyans to stop whining, adding that the fuel prices will increase by Sh10 every month until February 2024.

Kuria was attacked over his statement and on Wednesday he apologised to Kenyans over the insensitive remarks.

The lawmaker took to his X page on Tuesday and apologized for his remarks and said he has been advised by leaders like Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale that fuel prices will come down in the coming months.

Kuria said to err is human and Kenyans should forgive him.

“Dear Kenyans. On Friday 15th September I made some comments indicating that the price of fuel is likely to go up in the coming months owing to global dynamics.

“I have since been advised by people like Dr. Boni Khalwale and his master that the statement was incorrect, insensitive and ARROGANT.

“I am made to now understand that the price will come down. I apologise profusely since to err is human,” Kuria wrote on his X page.

