Friday, September 22, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has indirectly fired a salvo at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for saying that only those who supported Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the polls are shareholders in their government.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a county aggregation and industrial park in Siaya on Thursday, Kuria said all Kenyans are shareholders in the national government and are contributing significantly to the success of the country.

Kuria outlined the importance various parts of the country are bringing to the country’s development table.

“We want to create 47 mini-economies that work together for our country. For me, all parts of Kenya are useful. By the mere fact that the products that you have can contribute to our jobs, to our foreign exchange, to our national GDP, everybody in this country is a shareholder,” said Kuria.

Kuria’s comments are a sharp contrast to Gachagua’s sentiments, who has been fronting the ideology of a government of shareholders.

