Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has blasted Kenyans who have been calling for his dismissal from the cabinet over remarks he made after the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the price of fuel to a record high.

For the past two weeks, Kenyans across the political divide have been calling for Moses Kuria’s sacking over what they termed as being arrogant and insensitive.

But Kuria, who spoke with Inooro TV, blasted those calling for his sacking, saying they were not there when he received his prestigious appointment into the Cabinet.

“I can only tell them this: did they know the place where I was appointed so that you can suggest my sacking?

“I actually have something to do. I could go and dig a quarry in Gatundu (in the event of his sacking), but my question to them is, you were not consulted when I was getting the appointment, so why recommend my firing? ,” Kuria said.

“The devil comes in many ways, but I won’t focus on such rumours. I just want to deliver to the people. My focus is to get people jobs, industrialisation and other duties,” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST