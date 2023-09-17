Sunday, September 17, 2023 – President William Ruto will be a one-term president following remarks that are being made by Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria.

Kuria who made the comments on Saturday criticised Kenyans complaining about the recently announced fuel prices.

Kuria urged all Kenyans complaining about the changes to drill their oil wells and source their own fuel.

The vocal CS went on to state that the current economic situation is witnessed all over the world due to the increase in prices of crude oil.

He also called out Kenyans calling for anti-government protests cautioning that the move would not help lower the cost of living.

“Na watu siku hizi wanaongea kuhusu kuteremsha bei ya gharama ya maisha, bei ya gharama ya maisha haiwezi kuteremshwa kwa maandamano. Sasa naona wengine wanashinda kwa Twitter kutoka asubuhi mpaka jioni gharama ya maisha, si hio ni upumbavu?

“Kushinda kwa Twitter kutoka asubuhi mpaka jioni itakusaidia namna gani? Jameni vijana msiingie katika hio life, sasa ukieka sufuria kwa kichwa kutoka asubuhi mpaka jioni ati bei ya mafuta imeongezeka si uchimbe kisima yako. Dunia mzima tunajua bei ya crude oil imeenda juu,” he stated.

The prices of fuel recorded a significant increase in the review that was announced on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Super Petrol in Nairobi rose to Ksh211.64, Diesel Ksh200.99, and Kerosene Ksh202.61.

The Kenyan DAILY POST