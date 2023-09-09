Saturday, 9 September 2023 – Drama unfolded at Nyahururu General Mortuary after an autopsy report conclusively established that Joseph Ngugi did not commit suicide, contrary to his wife’s allegations.

Ngugi’s wife Sheila, an employee of Equity Bank Ol Karou Branch, claimed that he died after taking poison but it was established that she might have beaten him to death.

In this amateur footage, you can witness Ngugi’s elderly parents grappling with the devastating reality of what befell their son.

Ngugi’s inlaws almost lynched Sheila after the autopsy report was released.

She hastily fled the mortuary premises.

Ngugi’s grieving family members made a futile attempt to block the gates, but police officers intervened to facilitate her departure.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.