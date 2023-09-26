Monday, September 25, 2023 – A US cop is facing charges of felony strangulation and false imprisonment for illegally detaining his ex-girlfriend before committing her to a mental health facility under phony claims.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper, Ronald Keith Davis, 37, was arrested on September 21. He is accused of abusing his authority to have his girlfriend of four months imprisoned in a medical facility against her will.

The cop, who is married with children, petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for the woman after he alleged that she was suicidal, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

On Monday, August 21, Davis sought help from fellow troopers to confront the woman he had claimed was living in a camper on his property.

The trooper said that they had not been getting along and ‘their relationship had deteriorated.

He claimed he was not allowing the woman to retrieve her belongings from the property, as she was acting erratically.

To prove his point, he displayed several text messages including those reading ‘I think I’m going to drive off a cliff’ and ‘My mental health doesn’t matter I’m a useless old stupid uneducated piece of s***.’

As advised by state police, Davis reached out to county officials with his police email account and identified himself as a trooper to obtain an order of involuntary commitment. He was off-duty at the time.

While he petitioned for the order, police were sent to conduct a welfare check on the victim. They checked three separate locations but could not find her.

According to the affidavit, Davis took the form, uttered ‘I’ll take care of it myself,’ and left the police station.

Assisted by a ‘civilian companion,’ he then tracked the woman to the Pennsylvania State Game Lands in Weiser State Forest and attempted to carry her to his car before she began to fight back.