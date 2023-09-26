Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – President William Ruto is contemplating reverting Mombasa Port operations back to Naivasha.

That became evident during a meeting with DRC envoy to Kenya Ambassador Nyakeru John.

Ruto, through the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), noted that he is looking to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot to handle cargo destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is expected to increase owing to the admission of the Central African country to the East African Community (EAC).

According to KPA, it had invested in the Naivasha Port to cater to the expected influx in Congolese cargo.

“To cater to the needs of this key emerging market, KPA has invested in the Naivasha Inland Container Depot to ensure faster movement of DRC cargo,” read a statement from KPA.

Additionally, the port authority stated that its team was in the process of setting up a liaison office in Goma, DRC.

Similarly, DRC hinted at the possibility of setting up a consulate in Kenya.

The new development comes one year after Ruto reverted the port operations back to Mombasa.

The Naivasha Port, which was former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brainchild, was meant to ensure guaranteed business for the Standard Gauge Railway, in order to repay the Ksh450 billion debt it had taken to build it.

Consequently, in 2019, Kenyatta transferred port operations from Mombasa to Naivasha, a move that then Deputy President Ruto strongly opposed.

According to Ruto, the port was built to benefit a few individuals and would take away much-needed revenue and jobs from Mombasa residents who rely on clearing and forwarding business at the port.

But, his change of mind about the port now leaves a lot to be desired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST