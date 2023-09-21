Thursday September 21, 2023 – Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has opposed the Kenya Ports Authority’s (KPA) plan to privatise sections of the Mombasa Port just days after the authority called for bids.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Offshore Fishing Boats, Abdulswamad questioned how the move would benefit the people of Mombasa.

He also demanded to know what feasibility study was done to lead to the conclusion of privatising the port.

According to the ODM governor, the plan would only disadvantage the country and benefit a few individuals. He questioned how those employed by the port would retain their jobs.

He emphasised that he was not scared of speaking against the privatisation despite being warned against it.

“We cannot be taken for a ride, today they want to privatise the ports and when speaking against t those, in my office tell me to tone it down,” he stated.

Abdulswamad vowed to combat Ruto’s dictatorship to the bitter end, saying he won’t allow him to sell the port, not when he is still alive.

The county boss opined that the national government was out to take over Mombasa’s resources, adding “If they had a chance, they would have sold the water in the ocean.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST