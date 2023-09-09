Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Veteran hotelier Mohammed Hersi has paid tribute to Capital FM’s sports presenter Sean Cardovillis, following his sudden demise.

Terrible sad news that I have just received, just learnt with shock sudden death of my friend Sean Cardovillis I tag you but I know you are not there to read it.

You were taken ill during covid but you managed to come back to full health. You were an inspiration to many who were battling illness. You consistent posts were such a boost to anyone on the road to recovery and it was such a joy to see you back at Capital FM doing what you do best, sports coverage.

You also led from the front to raise funds for our friend Pete Gathungu now deceased only for you to also fall ill and it was our turn to help you.

At some point, you confessed that even walking a few steps was such a tough chore but you overcame all that to even ride 50KM road bike on a fine good morning.

Your aunty Sheila says you were heading off for your usual bicycle ride but you never made it beyond your staircase.

Life is too fickle and what a kind generous friend you were to many. The world of sports journalism is poorer today more so in Kenya.

Mzee George, Sheila, and entire family poleni sana

May Sean’s soul Rest In Peace.

Mohammed Hersi

Mombasa

