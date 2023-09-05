Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – A concerned passenger has raised the alarm over the safety of Modern Coast buses.

The said passenger was travelling in one of the buses that were clamped by the police for being unroadworthy.

The bus was headed to Kampala from Nairobi despite being unroadworthy.

Police had to intervene and protect the lives of the passengers after stopping the bus at a roadblock.

Several buses belonging to Modern Bus company have been involved in fatal accidents in the recent past.

Last year in December, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to suspend the operations of Modern Coast Limited after a fatal accident that claimed the lives of several passengers.

See photos of the unroadworthy bus that was ferrying passengers to Kampala.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.



