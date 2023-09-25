Monday, September 25, 2023 – A two-year-old who vanished from her home with two family dogs was found asleep in woods three miles away using one of the dogs as a pillow.

Thea Chase’s parents called the police at around 8pm (local time) on Wednesday, September 20 when she went missing in Michigan, USA leading the police to start a massive search.

Police investigators used drones and dogs to scour the remote woods that surround the property near the village of Faithorn and enlisted the help of locals, as well as police from neighbouring Wisconsin.

At around midnight on Wednesday, a resident on an all-terrain vehicle found the girl asleep in the forest around three miles from her home, Michigan State Police said.

‘She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,’ Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio explained. ‘It’s a really remarkable story.’

Lieutenant Giannunzio said the baby was checked by medical staff and is in good health.

In an interview with local TV news station WJMN, Thea’s mum, Brooke sitting next to her partner Alex, said that when she and Thea’s uncle realised the girl was missing they ran out to try and find her.

‘We’re searching all around the yard, up and down the road, screaming at the top of our lungs her name, calling for the dogs because the dogs were missing too,’ she added.

‘It’s completely wooded, [there are] deep thick woods around here and a swamp over there, so of course we’re like freaking out.’

Brooke said that after 15 minutes of searching with the help of friends and family she ‘called the cops’.

Despite being relieved to have her daughter home safe, Brooke said she was ‘still in such shock’ after the frightening ordeal.