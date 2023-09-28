Thursday, September 28, 2023 – The remains of a mother who disappeared during a bike ride on Mother’s Day in Colorado, USA have been found nearly three-and-a-half years later.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was identified to remains found in a September 22 search, according to a new announcement by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, September 27.

Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020, after last being seen in the Maysville area of the state.

CBI said it uncovered the remains while scouring the Moffat area of Saguach County for another investigation.

‘Specific information about the location and the state of the remains are being withheld at this time,’ stated the CBI.

‘No arrests have been made since the remains were located. Updates will be provided as information becomes available during this ongoing investigation.’

Morphew’s family have been notified.

‘Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,’ stated Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

A year after Morphew’s disappearance, her husband, Barry was arrested and faced multiple charges including first-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that he found out she was having an affair, killed and dumped her and fabricated a bike crash in a rural area. In April 2022, murder charges against him were dismissed.

‘While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,’ Spezze stated.

‘We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.’