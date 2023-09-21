Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A single mother of one has taken to social media to celebrate her transformation after walking out of a troubled marriage.
Life had taken a toll on her when she was married.
But after walking out of the troubled marriage, life has changed for the better.
See photos of her amazing transformation.
- When married.
- After walking out of marriage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>