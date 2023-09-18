Monday, September 18, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, believes Kenyans should have elected former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as president in last year’s presidential election since William Ruto and his coterie seem to be clueless about running the country.

In a tweet on Monday, Miguna who seemed to be tired of the Ruto regime, said it is a big shame for the president and his men to blame the surge of fuel prices in the country on a global crisis yet when they were campaigning they were assuring Kenyans that they had a plan of turning around the country’s economy.

“If an elected Kenya government has no power to alleviate the impact of the global economic conditions on Kenyans, why did the Kenya Kwanza coalition tell voters that it had BETTER PLANS than Azimio to do exactly that?,” Miguna posed

Miguna further urged Ruto and his men to remember that the same voters that they lied to last year will be there and will send them home in 2027 for abusing them and having unfulfilled promises.

“Are the chatterers abusing Kenyans know that there are elections coming up in August 2027?” Miguna asked

