Monday, September 25, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna has shared his thoughts on last week’s murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director, Eric Maigo.

Maigo was stabbed 25 times at his house by a lady identified as Anne Odhiambo.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that Anne Odhiambo was 17 years old and she is currently on the run since she is the main suspect.

Reacting to the murder case, Miguna who is also a barrister based in Toronto, Canada said DCI should not implicate Odhiambo in the murder since she is underage.

Miguna also termed Eric Maigo a paedophile and questioned what he was doing with a 17-year-old girl at his house at night.

“Was Nairobi Hospital Finance Director, Eric Maigo, a paedophile who was abusing a 15-17 year child called Anne Odhiambo. What was Maigo doing with a child in his house at night? DCI must be careful not to victimise a child who acted in self-defence,” Miguna stated.

