Friday, September 1, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has revealed names of Kenyans who should be investigated for hiding billions of cash in their houses after looting public coffers.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, after the Gabon military overthrew President Ali Bongo, Miguna said just like Bongo’s family that was found with billions of cash stashed in their houses, there are Kenyan families who have been hiding billions in their houses and asked for the government to recover the money.

Miguna said the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta should be the first one to be investigated since they have stashed billions of shillings in their houses.

Others to be investigated according to Miguna are former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i, former Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former ICT CS Joe Mucheru, former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, former Jubilee Party Vice chairman David Murathe, Uhuru’s brother Muhoho Kenyatta and his Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

“For starters, we need to RECOVER public money hoarded inside the homes, bankers, accounts, and hideouts of: Despot Uhuru Kenyatta Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i Karanja Kibicho Conman Raila Odinga Joe Mucheru Mutahi Kagwe David Murathe Muhoho Kenyatta Mrs. Ngina Kenyatta.

“We can pay all the public debt and infrastructure costs for the next 20 years!” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST