Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has shared his thoughts on social media after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga expelled five lawmakers from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsed the expulsion of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South’s Caroli Omondi, Lang’ata’s Phelix Jalang’o, Bondo’s Gideon Ochanda, and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda following a meeting held on Wednesday.

NEC accused the legislators opposed to lawful decisions made by party organs.

“They are deemed to have resigned from the party. The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party,” NEC said.

Reacting to the expulsion of ODM lawmakers, Miguna said by-elections should be held in five areas to teach Raila Odinga a lesson and liberate the Luo nation.

“There should be by-elections in the constituencies of the expelled Luo ODM MPs.

“It’s time to push the conman to the corner and liberate the Luo Nation.

“Even if the conman defeats them in the by-election, it would provide a forum for anti-Odinga slavery movement to organize!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST